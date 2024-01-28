Minister assures APNS clearing print media dues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Caretaker Minister for Information, Minority Affairs and Social Protection Mohammed Ahmed Shah on Sunday gave assurance to a delegation of the All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) of clearing print media dues.

He said that the dues of print media would be cleared on a priority basis.

While talking to the delegation led by Syed Sarmad Ali, the Caretaker Minister said that the caretaker provincial government believed in freedom of expression.

Earlier, the delegation apprised the caretaker Minister of dues of newspaper, advertisement and other matters. The delegation included Javed Shamsi, Muhammad Younis Mehar, Zahida Abbasi, Rafiq Ahmed Pirzada, Imtiaz Qazi and Mumtaz Ahmed Phulpoto.