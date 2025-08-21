Relief Camp Established In Abbottabad For Flood Victims
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A relief camp for flood-affected families was set up in Abbottabad through joint efforts of the District Administration, Abbottabad Press Club, All Traders Federation, and District Police.
The camp, received an overwhelming response from citizens, philanthropists, and volunteers. Men and women alike contributed generously, donating cash, medicines, clothing, and food items under the supervision of journalists and traders.
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan, District Police Officer Umar Tufail Gandapur, Assistant Commissioner Zark Yar Toru, former provincial assembly candidate Sardar Shamoon Yar Khan, along with Umar Sher Khan and Firasat Ghani, visited the camp and reviewed the relief activities.
The drive was organized under the supervision of President Abbottabad Press Club Sardar Naveed Alam, General Secretary Raja Munir Khan, President All Traders Federation Sardar Shah Nawaz, and General Secretary Sajjad Khan Jadoon.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan said that people in Battagram, Mansehra, Buner, Swabi, Swat, and other flood-hit districts were in urgent need of assistance. He expressed solidarity with families who lost loved ones in the devastating floods and appreciated the citizens and traders of Abbottabad for their active participation, terming their efforts an inspiring example of humanitarian service.
The relief camp will continue for three days under the joint supervision of the district administration, Abbottabad Press Club, and All Traders Federation.
