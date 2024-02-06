Minister condemns terrorist attack in DI Khan, Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister of Information and Public Relations for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, on Monday, voiced profound sorrow over the tragic loss of policemen in a terrorist assault on the police station in Tehsil Daraban of Dera Ismail Khan and Karak.

He condemned the incident, expressing heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and prayers for the elevation of the martyrs' status in Jannat.

Barrister Feroze extended his prayers for the swift recovery of the injured police personnel, emphasizing the unwavering commitment of valiant policemen who make timeless sacrifices for the peace of the province.

Acknowledging the courageous efforts that have significantly curbed terrorism, he asserted that the provincial government and the entire nation stand steadfastly by the police force in their mission to eradicate this menace.

Highlighting the resilience of the nation in the face of events like those in Dera Ismail Khan and Karak, the Caretaker Minister declared that any attempt to disrupt the peaceful environment during this critical phase, especially in the context of the upcoming general election, will be thwarted.

Barrister Feroze declared such actions as acts of terrorism, promising severe consequences for those responsible.

Emphasizing the government's commitment to maintaining law and order, the Minister warned of strict measures against any individual or group obstructing the administration, police, and election staff.

He assured that justice would prevail, vowing not to allow a repeat of incidents akin to May 9.

He appealed to the public, particularly the voters, to collaborate fully with the authorities and contribute to the peaceful conduct of elections on February 8, underscoring that the dawn of a prosperous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa relies on the responsible exercise of the vote.