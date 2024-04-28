Minister directs authorities to expedite works on labour complex Regi Lalma

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Department Fazal Shakoor Khan on Sunday directed the concerned authorities to expedite works on labour complex Regi Lalma Peshawar and complete it immediately.

He also issued directives to take action for the vacation of flats occupied through illegal ways in labour colonies.

The provincial minister issued these directives on the occasion of his visit to Workers Welfare Board (WWB) Hayatabad Peshawar. The minister was flanked by the secretary, chairman and other officers of WWB.

On the occasion, the KP labour minister was briefed about the marriage and death grant.

He was briefed that 200 million rupees were approved for marriage grant but Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) Islamabad has released only 93 million. Similarly, a total 150 million budget for death grant approved but only 42 million was released.

The marriage grant was disbursed among 338 and death grant to 70 beneficiaries.

Further, it is said that the total budget approved for post-matric scholarship is 1350 million but only 480 million was released.

The KP minister for labour department Mr Fazal Shakoor Khan also briefed on the present status of Regi Lalma flats and told that external electrification work on the labour complex comprising 2,056 flats in Regi Lalma Peshawar has been completed.

As soon as Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) extends power supply to the complex, WWB will apply for the issuance of a demand notice to install individual energy meters for the energization of its flats for occupancy.

However, during the briefing, the minister was also informed about the board hajj policy and brought to the notice of the labour minister that every year WWB 10 industrial workers through open balloting were sent for pilgrimage.