Open Menu

Minister Directs Authorities To Expedite Works On Labour Complex Regi Lalma

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Minister directs authorities to expedite works on labour complex Regi Lalma

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Department Fazal Shakoor Khan on Sunday directed the concerned authorities to expedite works on labour complex Regi Lalma Peshawar and complete it immediately.

He also issued directives to take action for the vacation of flats occupied through illegal ways in labour colonies.

The provincial minister issued these directives on the occasion of his visit to Workers Welfare Board (WWB) Hayatabad Peshawar. The minister was flanked by the secretary, chairman and other officers of WWB.

On the occasion, the KP labour minister was briefed about the marriage and death grant.

He was briefed that 200 million rupees were approved for marriage grant but Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) Islamabad has released only 93 million. Similarly, a total 150 million budget for death grant approved but only 42 million was released.

The marriage grant was disbursed among 338 and death grant to 70 beneficiaries.

Further, it is said that the total budget approved for post-matric scholarship is 1350 million but only 480 million was released.

The KP minister for labour department Mr Fazal Shakoor Khan also briefed on the present status of Regi Lalma flats and told that external electrification work on the labour complex comprising 2,056 flats in Regi Lalma Peshawar has been completed.

As soon as Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) extends power supply to the complex, WWB will apply for the issuance of a demand notice to install individual energy meters for the energization of its flats for occupancy.

However, during the briefing, the minister was also informed about the board hajj policy and brought to the notice of the labour minister that every year WWB 10 industrial workers through open balloting were sent for pilgrimage.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hajj Budget Company Marriage Visit Sunday Million PESCO Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

18 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

18 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

18 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

18 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

18 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

18 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

18 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

18 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

18 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan