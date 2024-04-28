Minister Directs Authorities To Expedite Works On Labour Complex Regi Lalma
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Department Fazal Shakoor Khan on Sunday directed the concerned authorities to expedite works on labour complex Regi Lalma Peshawar and complete it immediately.
He also issued directives to take action for the vacation of flats occupied through illegal ways in labour colonies.
The provincial minister issued these directives on the occasion of his visit to Workers Welfare Board (WWB) Hayatabad Peshawar. The minister was flanked by the secretary, chairman and other officers of WWB.
On the occasion, the KP labour minister was briefed about the marriage and death grant.
He was briefed that 200 million rupees were approved for marriage grant but Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) Islamabad has released only 93 million. Similarly, a total 150 million budget for death grant approved but only 42 million was released.
The marriage grant was disbursed among 338 and death grant to 70 beneficiaries.
Further, it is said that the total budget approved for post-matric scholarship is 1350 million but only 480 million was released.
The KP minister for labour department Mr Fazal Shakoor Khan also briefed on the present status of Regi Lalma flats and told that external electrification work on the labour complex comprising 2,056 flats in Regi Lalma Peshawar has been completed.
As soon as Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) extends power supply to the complex, WWB will apply for the issuance of a demand notice to install individual energy meters for the energization of its flats for occupancy.
However, during the briefing, the minister was also informed about the board hajj policy and brought to the notice of the labour minister that every year WWB 10 industrial workers through open balloting were sent for pilgrimage.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM grieves over demise of politician Afzal Tarar5 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report on cop's murder5 minutes ago
-
Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) organized Eid Milan celebrations5 minutes ago
-
Two factories sealed over pollution5 minutes ago
-
Nassem ur Rehman demands for non-stop train from Quetta to Karachi5 minutes ago
-
Gomal University’s 48th academic council meeting held5 minutes ago
-
RDA going to form task force to launch grand operation against illegal housing schemes35 minutes ago
-
ICHR-24: RMI's three-day Int’l conference on health research concludes35 minutes ago
-
Pak-NZ tied T20 Series 2-2 with host secure a dramatic 9 runs victory in last match35 minutes ago
-
No one to be allowed to use unfair means in intermediate exams: Chairman RBISE35 minutes ago
-
Four Hindko language books receive writers guild award35 minutes ago
-
PM calls upon bridging gap between Global South, North in health sector45 minutes ago