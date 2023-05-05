UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs PHC To Seal Any Lab Only After Serving Notice

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Minister directs PHC to seal any lab only after serving notice

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Jamal Nasir has directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) to serve notices on the laboratories before sealing them, in case of any complaints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Jamal Nasir has directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) to serve notices on the laboratories before sealing them, in case of any complaints.

He was addressing the 13th CEOs Health Conference at a local hotel here on Friday. He said that the laboratories, which were not following the standard operating procedures (SOPs), laid down by the Healthcare Commission, might be fined instead of sealing their premises.

Dr Jamal Nasir observed that visits to hospitals had yielded positive results and brought about visible improvement in laboratories. He asked the Health Department and the PHC to conduct a crackdown on quacks in the province in a bid to protect the lives of citizens.

He directed the medical superintendents and doctors to display their identity cards while performing their duties in hospitals. He said that the data of screening during World Health Week would help devise modern mechanism of treatment for patients.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan said that the department had issued a letter to the IGP asking for screening of all police employees. He directed the Health Department to expedite promotion cases of its employees. The officers not completing inquiries for last six months would be transferred and reported to the department, he warned.

He said there was no case of monkeypox in the province, and people should not worry about contagious disease.

He said that the monthly conference of chief executive officers (CEOs) health would continue to be held to review their performance and devise a state-of-the-art healthcare system at the health facilities.

The minister and secretary appreciated the management for holding the conference in a befitting manner. Secretary South Punjab Mehr Hayat Lak, Special Secretaries Ammara Khan and Fatima Sheikh, Additional Secretary Khizer Afzal and Dr Younis Iqbal, DG Health Services Dr Ilyas Gondal and PDs IRMNCH, HCIP, EPI, TB Control, PACP as well as CEOs health from across the province attended the conference.

Related Topics

World Police Punjab Hotel Nasir All From

Recent Stories

Accession of King Charles dawn of new era for Comm ..

Accession of King Charles dawn of new era for Commonwealth countries: Prime Mini ..

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts w ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with King Charles III, British ..

4 minutes ago
 Yuan Trading With Next Day Settlement Reaches Reco ..

Yuan Trading With Next Day Settlement Reaches Record 169.1 Billion Rubles on Fri ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt Schools prioritize mental, physical well-bein ..

Govt Schools prioritize mental, physical well-being of students: GB CS

4 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi to be part of crew dragon relocati ..

Sultan AlNeyadi to be part of crew dragon relocation on ISS

14 minutes ago
 Finland Investigating Export of Sanctioned Drillin ..

Finland Investigating Export of Sanctioned Drilling Equipment to Russia - Report ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.