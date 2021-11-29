Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine meets youth delegation, seeks their role in nation building

UrduPoint.com

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine Monday said that the youth, being an important part of any society, should play a role in nation-building in Pakistan

Talking to a youth delegation from different parts of the country at his office here, he appreciated voluntary organisations' role in youth development and promised full support to them in voluntary activities.

The minister said: "Pakistan is our beloved homeland and the youth should be made self-supporting as they are the future of Pakistan".

He said the people who serve others are valuable assets to the country and role models for society.

Ejaz Alam Augustine said "Pakistan is the homeland of all of us and the interaction of youth from different regions will give them an opportunity to learn from each other". He said the government included the minority communities in the national mainstream of development as they have been provided with ample resources for socio-economic development.

Heads of youth organisations from different parts of the country including Quetta, Gilgit, Skardu, Islamabad and Lahore were present.

