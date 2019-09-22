Minister Food visits dengue ward at Bahawal Victoria Hospital

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Minister food Samiullah Chaudhry visited dengue special ward at Bahawal Victoria Hospital to inquire after the health of admitted patients.

Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman and Focal Person of the ward Dr Aamir Bukhari briefed the minister about the dengue situation.

Minister was briefed that 38 patients were admitted to the ward of which 21 were from Islamabad, 12 from Karachi and five from Lahore.

29 of these patients were fully recovered and discharged from the ward while seven were under treatment. Minister directed to take special care of the patients and maintain cleanliness at the ward.