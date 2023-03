Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique and Adviser to the PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique and Adviser to the PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Separately, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Shazia Marri also called on the prime minister.

During the meeting, matters related to relevant ministries and the overall political situation of the country were discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.