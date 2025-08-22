- Home
Minister For Information And Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar Says PM Satisfied With Flood Relief Efforts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 10:04 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction with the relief and rehabilitation operations underway in flood-affected areas, being carried out by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in coordination with provincial governments and other stakeholders.
Talking to media after a high-level review meeting, he said the Prime Minister was updated on the overall flood situation and the measures taken to support affected communities.
“The meeting was attended by Federal ministers, secretaries, the NDMA chairman, and chief secretaries from all provinces, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan,” he noted.
Flanked by NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, Tarar highlighted that connectivity in flood-hit areas has largely been restored.
“All link roads have been fully restored, while work on provincial road networks is still in progress,” he said.
He further informed that power supply had significantly improved, with stability in the electricity system being ensured for flood-affected regions.
“These efforts have helped ease the difficulties faced by residents and are aimed at speeding up the return to normal life,” he added.
