Minister Health Qadir Patel offers health facilities to injured of Peshawar mosque blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel and Secretary Health Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi on Tuesday in respective teleconversations with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam expressed deep sorrow over Peshawar's mosque blast and offered healthcare facilities for injured from Islamabad, Punjab, and Sindh, said an official communique issued here The federal minister and secretary health said that Islamabad, Sindh, and Punjab governments were ready to extend all kinds of medical facilities for the injured persons of the deadly blast.

They said that the federal and provincial governments share the grief of the bereaved families in this hour of distress.

Governor Ghulam Ali expressed gratitude to the federal minister and the secretary for their respective sympathies and humanitarian support.

He said the whole nation was grieved over the deadliest blast and appreciated that Pakistani nation always remained ready to support each other in times of need and hours of the tragedy.