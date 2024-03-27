Minister imposes ban on posting, transfer in education department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Khan Tarakai on Wednesday said that there was a complete ban on all transfers and appointments in the Education Department and henceforth all transfers will be made under the e-transfer policy.

He said that wrong posting should be completely eliminated and teachers will be transferred on merit under the automatic system.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting on the e-transfer policy of the Education Department. Secretary Education Masood Ahmed, Special Secretary, Director Education Samina Altaf, Director IT Salahuddin and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

Every effort has been made to facilitate women under the e-transfer app, the transfer will be done only once a year and at the end of the academic year, said Minister.

He said that various indicators have been set including duration of schooling, distance between school and home, annual results and other indicators.

The provincial education minister was told that only once a year, the education department will call for applications from teachers for transfer to vacant posts as per the need, interested candidates will apply online to the vacant schools, the district education officer will do verification under the digitalized system and Transfer will be done on merit under automatic system.

The provincial education minister issued instructions to make the transfer policy app more active and issued orders to form a technical committee so that vacant positions are advertised on the app as soon as possible.

The minister said that the number of teachers in the education department is high and in remote areas especially women have to go round the offices, which will be completely remedied and transfers will be done on merit without any recommendation under the automated system.