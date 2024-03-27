Minister Imposes Ban On Posting, Transfer In Education Department
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Khan Tarakai on Wednesday said that there was a complete ban on all transfers and appointments in the Education Department and henceforth all transfers will be made under the e-transfer policy.
He said that wrong posting should be completely eliminated and teachers will be transferred on merit under the automatic system.
He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting on the e-transfer policy of the Education Department. Secretary Education Masood Ahmed, Special Secretary, Director Education Samina Altaf, Director IT Salahuddin and other senior officials participated in the meeting.
Every effort has been made to facilitate women under the e-transfer app, the transfer will be done only once a year and at the end of the academic year, said Minister.
He said that various indicators have been set including duration of schooling, distance between school and home, annual results and other indicators.
The provincial education minister was told that only once a year, the education department will call for applications from teachers for transfer to vacant posts as per the need, interested candidates will apply online to the vacant schools, the district education officer will do verification under the digitalized system and Transfer will be done on merit under automatic system.
The provincial education minister issued instructions to make the transfer policy app more active and issued orders to form a technical committee so that vacant positions are advertised on the app as soon as possible.
The minister said that the number of teachers in the education department is high and in remote areas especially women have to go round the offices, which will be completely remedied and transfers will be done on merit without any recommendation under the automated system.
Recent Stories
ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025
PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain
Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM
CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..
US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner for enhancing meat, milk production of Cholistani livestock1 minute ago
-
Polio drops given to 303,262 kids in 2 days2 minutes ago
-
Joint operation leads to arrest robbery suspect2 minutes ago
-
Measures taken against dengue reviewed in meeting2 minutes ago
-
16 drug dealers nabbed, 41 liter liquor seized in successful operation2 minutes ago
-
Dacoit held after exchange of fire with police2 minutes ago
-
LDA seals, demolishes illegal constructions2 minutes ago
-
Dry,cloudy weather forecasts for Sukkur12 minutes ago
-
Minister says five expressways to be constructed12 minutes ago
-
Zahoor Babar Afridi assumes charge as DPO Mardan12 minutes ago
-
Access, availability of adequate health services basic right of every citizen: Abdullah22 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of child murder22 minutes ago