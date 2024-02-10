Minister Information congratulates people for holding peaceful elections

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, on Saturday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) witnessed a peaceful and well-organized electoral process, leading to the successful election of representatives.

He extended heartfelt congratulations to the winning candidates.

Expressing satisfaction over the outstanding performance of security agencies and administrative authorities, Barrister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel commended their efficiency in ensuring a secure electoral environment.

The vigilant provincial government's mandate prioritized conducting free, fair, and impartial elections, and this commitment was diligently fulfilled, said the Information Minister.

He praised the efforts made to uphold a peaceful atmosphere during the election process.

In response to any election-related grievances, the Information Minister advised candidates to approach the Election Commission office. He emphasized the importance of abiding by the law and refraining from taking matters into one's own hands.

The province is now poised to move forward under the elected representatives, and the Information Minister expressed optimism for a prosperous and harmonious future for KP.

