Minister Lauds Punjab CM Practical Steps To Combat Climate Change, Launch Of Online Plantation Drive App
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari Friday lauded Chief Minister Maryum Nawaz Sharif for taking practical steps to address the challenges of climate change where Punjab government had launched an application to track an ongoing tree plantation drive in the country through geo-tagging technology.
Talking to a private news channel, she said it was the first time that modern technology was being employed in Punjab to carry out the plantation drive, adding, a special feature of geo-tagging will enable the forest departments’ officers to keep the plantation record.
She said CM Punjab has also announced various other measures to cope with the smog challenge in Punjab where a comprehensive safe city project will be extending to all districts of Punjab for enhancement of security measures across Punjab and fostering a safer environment for all.
She said government's successfully implementing of the project would pave the way for initiating the same project in other big cities of the province.
"Safe City project is an important step towards making Punjab a safe, prosperous and peaceful province", she added.
Replying to a question, she said that the legal action will be taken with the mutual cooperation of the environment department against all the personal-use and commercial vehicles across the city.
Furthermore, various instructions have been issued by the traffic police to tackle the situation of smog for the ones travelling on the road, she added.
She further warned that under the instructions of CM, Punjab government will take strict action against the heavy smoke-emitting vehicles in reducing the environmental pollution significantly, adding, all the citizens of Lahore are advised to properly maintain their vehicles and play their part in this environment-friendly move.
While commenting on issue of smog, she said that next season of winter will be better than previous seasons as we will take all necessary steps for quality air and to control smog.
Azma added that CM Punjab is also seriously concerned with the issue of Dengue fever spread and taking all early preventive measures to reduce the burden.
