Minister Local Govt suspends Chief Officer Murree on poor sanitation arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Local Government and Community Development Punjab, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed on Tuesday visited Murree and inspected the sanitation arrangements and the facilities being provided to the people by the Municipal Committee Murree.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements, the Minister issued directive to suspend Chief Officer Municipal Committee Murree.

At the direction of Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, the Local Government and Community Development Department Punjab has issued a suspension notification of Chief Officer Municipal Committee Murree Ghulam Qamar.