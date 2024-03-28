- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, CRO Zong discuss matters relat ..
Minister Of State For IT And Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, CRO Zong Discuss Matters Related To 5G, Digitalization
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Chief Regulatory Officer (CRO) of Zong, Kamran on Wednesday discussed matters pertaining to the upcoming 5G spectrum auction and digitalization initiatives
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Chief Regulatory Officer (CRO) of Zong, Kamran on Wednesday discussed matters pertaining to the upcoming 5G spectrum auction and digitalization initiatives.
During the meeting, they addressed issues related to telecommunications and fiberization, with the presence of Member Telecom, MoITT Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim.
In a separate engagement, CEO of Nayatel, Wahaj-us-Siraj also met with Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.42 billion
European stock markets head into Easter break with slight gains
Over Rs 64 billion disbursed among deserving, needy under Benazir Kafaalat schem ..
Battles, bombardment in Gaza as US says Israel talks back on
Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by securing the No. 1 Award at the ..
China lifts punitive tariffs on Australian wine
Asian markets mixed after Fed official floats rate cut delay
CCP to sign MoU China’s market regulatory
Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
PSX closed at historic high level of over 67,000 points
PSX witnesses positive trend today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner for making drug addicts useful citizens through skills25 minutes ago
-
Health Minister handovers emergency medicine supplies to hospitals in 17 districts34 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister inspects various sections of CTD headquarters35 minutes ago
-
CTP accelerate operation against encroachments, illegal parking44 minutes ago
-
DG Health announces construction of new dental unit at RHC Khangarh45 minutes ago
-
MDA to make new U-turns on Bosan road to ease traffic flow45 minutes ago
-
Dengue preventive, control campaign accelerates in district54 minutes ago
-
Commissioner presides meeting regarding 21th Ramazan of Larkana region54 minutes ago
-
Court awards two-time death sentence in a murder case54 minutes ago
-
NHA working to remove debris to open Zhob-Dhanasar road54 minutes ago
-
UNICEF delegation calls on KP CM; discusses issues of public welfare55 minutes ago
-
65 Deputy Public Prosecutors promoted1 hour ago