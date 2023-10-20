Open Menu

Minister Orders Crackdown On Substandard Beauty Products In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir has ordered a crackdown on those producing and trading substandard beauty products in the province.

He issued directives during a review meeting with district drug quality control boards' secretaries on Friday. He ordered a crackdown on unauthorised individuals administering beauty injections, stressing the use of only Drug Regulatory Authority-approved injections for beauty and skincare. Dr. Jamal highlighted that only qualified skin specialists and surgeons should administer these injections, and ordered strict action against unqualified individuals violating the rules.

Additionally, he addressed the issue of sub-standard beauty creams, which could pose serious health risks, including cancer. He said that stringent policies would be implemented to regulate non-standard cosmetics and beauty creams. Standard operating procedures for cosmetic cream preparation would be established, and licences would be issued to cosmetic cream manufacturers.

Dr. Jamal Nasir emphasised the importance of hepatitis screening for all beauty parlour and hair salon employees to ensure public safety. He also called for an urgent inquiry into suspension of 11 drug inspectors related to Avastin injections, reaffirming the government's commitment to transparency and accountability.

The minister declared a zero-tolerance policy on corruption within the Health Department and warned against any wrongdoing. He denounced production, sale or facilitation of counterfeit drugs and emphasised the critical role of drug inspectors in safeguarding the public health.

Dr. Jamal Nasir stressed the need for transparent procurement of standard medicines for district hospitals and establishment of secure warehouses for medicine storage. The meeting included key officials such as Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, DG Drug Control Muhammad Sohail, Additional Secretary Qalandar Khan, and Secretary Quality board Dr. Munawar Hayat, highlighting their collective effort to ensure healthcare safety and quality in Punjab.

