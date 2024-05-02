Open Menu

Minister Orders DHOs, MS To Remain In Duty Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Minister orders DHOs, MS to remain in duty districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) As per the orders of the Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Health department on Thursday ordered all the district health officers (DHOs) and Medical Superintendents to remain physically present in respective duty districts.

The letter said that no DHO or MS would leave the station or district without prior approval of the Director General Health Services.

It instructed the health staff of all districts to strictly follow the dress code and directed the DHOs and MS to ensure implementation of the order in letter and spirit.

APP/adi

