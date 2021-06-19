UrduPoint.com
Minister Orders Provision Of Inexpensive Flour In Punjab

Sat 19th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Minister orders provision of inexpensive flour in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Saturday directed the relevant authorities to ensure provision of inexpensive flour at shops, especially located in streets congested residential areas.

He was presiding a video-link meeting of all commissioners and deputy commissioners of the province.

The minister said that currently no tax had been imposed on flour mills so there was no logic to increase flour prices.

Aleem Khan ordered for setting up special flour sale points in big cities. He said that flour mills should be made bound to mention ex-mill and retail price on the flour bags.

The senior minister said that the Punjab government was giving a monthly subsidy of Rs 2 billion for provision of inexpensive flour to people. For giving maximum facility to people, arrangements for 313 'Sastay bazaars' should be improved across the province, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

