Minister pleased to see facilities at Shadman police service center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat visited Shadman police service centre on Sunday and expressed pleasant surprise at the facilities being provided there.

He visited Special Initiative Police Station Gulberg and Shadman police service center, and was guided by ASP Shehrbano Naqvi to visit Saiban Office.

Rana Sikandar was apprised about police station adoption initiative and equipping the service centre with modern infrastructure, technology and IT facilities. The minister was also apprised about modern facilities and infrastructural development available for citizens. The minister was pleased to know about the driving training simulator, front desk, police station guide and other facilities.

Rana Sikandar learned about the problems facing the staff of the service centre and citizens. He appreciated women serving at the service centre.

The education minister said during his visit that Special Initiative Police Stations and police service centres had become masterpiece projects of public service delivery. He said upgradation of police stations and infrastructure development had completely changed the character of Punjab police stations, adding that after the front-ends of all police stations, the back-ends would also be upgraded according to modern requirements. The upgradation is welcoming step for the public, he added.