Minister visits MMC, DHO hospitals in Mardan to check health card facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Mardan Medical Complex and District Headquarter Hospital Mardan to assess health facilities being provided to the patients.

During visit, he visited different medical wards and engaged with the patients and their attendants about the medical facilities under Sehat Insaaf Card.

During his hospital visits, Toru also issued directives to hospital and district administration officials to resolve some issues promptly.

The minister also disclosed that a meeting would be held soon with health minister for timely completion of ongoing projects and for availing certain major health improving facilities as well.

While talking on the occasion, Minister Zahir Shah Toru stated that the provincial government was fully committed to fulfill Imran Khan's vision, highlighting that reinstating the Health Card scheme aimed to provide free treatment to the public.

The minister also criticized the previous caretaker government for discontinuing of the free health facility.

Talking to media, despite economic challenges, Zahir Shah told that the government had reduced the price of roti (bread) to facilitate the lower and middle classes of the society.

He further explained that a 100-gram roti would cost Rs 15, while a 200-gram roti would be priced at Rs 30.

Toru, also extended that instructions had been issued to commissioners, deputy commissioners, and food department officials to ensure strict implementation of the new roti prices.

The minister warned that violator Nanbaies would be dealt with iron hands.

Zahir Shah Toru reiterated that the KP government was not just about slogans and announcements but had focused on delivering tangible services to the people.

He assured that the provincial government would continue its efforts to prioritize public welfare initiatives.

APP/ash/