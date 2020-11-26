UrduPoint.com
Minister Visits Sub Registrar Office, Checks Record

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Minister visits sub registrar office, checks record

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue, Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi on Thursday visited office of sub registrar Peshawar and inspected revenue record.

He also inquired about the registry system and directed officials to send the registration record to service delivery centre and offices of Tehsildars, Qanoongos and Patwaris for timely updating of record.

He also directed officials to complete and update their record adding dereliction of duties in this connection would not be accepted. He said that government is making efforts to facilitate general public and concerned should also dispose of their duties for maximum facilitation of people.

