Open Menu

Minister Vows To Arrest Miscreants Behind Attacks On Sikh Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Minister vows to arrest miscreants behind attacks on Sikh youth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Information Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Monday said the law enforcing agencies and police were actively pursuing the two attacks on Sikh youth in the provincial capital and assured that soon the miscreants would be brought to justice.

The Minister arrived here at Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh, Mohalla Jogan Shah and condoled with the bereaved family of 32-year old Manmohan Singh a Sikh shopkeeper who was shot dead in Rashidgarhi Bazaar here on Saturday.

The Minister conveyed his heartfelt sorrow and grief to later Manmohan Singh's father and brother and assured that soon the culprit would be arrested and given exemplary punishment.

He said that no one would be allowed to disturb the peace and atmosphere of brotherhood in the province and reiterated the resolve of the KP government to ensure protection of lives and properties of the minorities.

He said the minorities enjoy equal rights in the province and they were practicing their religious, cultural and traditional ritual without any fear and restriction.

The Minister said that there was a complete harmony and cohesion in the province but a handful of miscreants were carrying out such activities as part of an agenda of anti-state elements to defame the country's image.

Meanwhile the provincial minister also visited Tarlok Singh, who got injured in a similar attack on Friday here, at his residence and inquired after his health.

The Minister directed provision of best medical treatment to him and also handed him over Rs 500,000 cheque as financial assistance.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Manmohan Singh Jamal Shah Family Government Best

Recent Stories

Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi ..

Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi’

10 seconds ago
 ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with ..

ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with HPCL of India

7 minutes ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

11 minutes ago
 DG ISPR says May 9 incidents deliberate conspiracy ..

DG ISPR says May 9 incidents deliberate conspiracy against nation

24 minutes ago
 Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid ..

Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid Al Adha surge

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pa ..

Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pakistan’s Digital Agency of t ..

51 minutes ago
etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, ce ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, celebrating GoChat&#039;s record ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at ..

Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at World Games Berlin 2023

1 hour ago
 Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#03 ..

Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#039;My Sustainable City&#039; in ..

1 hour ago
 ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency ..

ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency and crisis management in Abu ..

2 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss impo ..

Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss important political matters in Dub ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan