Minister vows to arrest miscreants behind attacks on Sikh youth

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Information Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Monday said the law enforcing agencies and police were actively pursuing the two attacks on Sikh youth in the provincial capital and assured that soon the miscreants would be brought to justice.

The Minister arrived here at Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh, Mohalla Jogan Shah and condoled with the bereaved family of 32-year old Manmohan Singh a Sikh shopkeeper who was shot dead in Rashidgarhi Bazaar here on Saturday.

The Minister conveyed his heartfelt sorrow and grief to later Manmohan Singh's father and brother and assured that soon the culprit would be arrested and given exemplary punishment.

He said that no one would be allowed to disturb the peace and atmosphere of brotherhood in the province and reiterated the resolve of the KP government to ensure protection of lives and properties of the minorities.

He said the minorities enjoy equal rights in the province and they were practicing their religious, cultural and traditional ritual without any fear and restriction.

The Minister said that there was a complete harmony and cohesion in the province but a handful of miscreants were carrying out such activities as part of an agenda of anti-state elements to defame the country's image.

Meanwhile the provincial minister also visited Tarlok Singh, who got injured in a similar attack on Friday here, at his residence and inquired after his health.

The Minister directed provision of best medical treatment to him and also handed him over Rs 500,000 cheque as financial assistance.