Ministries, Positions, Portfolios Are Responsibilities Of People: Shah
Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 12:10 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Sindh Minister for education Syed Sardar Ali Shah has said that ministries, positions or portfolios are the responsibilities of people who do their best to the best of their abilities and understanding.
He expressed these views while addressing the award ceremony hosted by the Sindhi language authority, the opening ceremony of the Sindhi Al-B museum and the open stage here on Sunday.
He said that thousands of qualified teachers are needed to teach Sindhi in more than 12,000 registered private schools where 40 to 45 lac children are studying, but there are not so many teachers.
He said that there are problems in the study of the language of Mohanjo Daro, we cannot find any great texts from them, other researchers cannot come to India, especially Tamil, because of which there are problems in the study of the Indus script.
He further said that the institutions which are not the source of employment are being outsourced in the world.
