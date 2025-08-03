Rawal Dam spillways to open Monday morning as water level reaches critical mark

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The spillway gates of Rawal Dam will be opened at 6:00 AM on Monday after the reservoir rose to 1,750.70 feet—a critical level—according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

An NDMA spokesperson said all relevant departments have been alerted, and a preemptive warning has been issued in anticipation of increased water flow in Korang Nullah.

The public is strongly advised to avoid crossing the nullah and any temporary bridges during peak flow.

Authorities have urged close coordination with local administration and strict caution to prevent any untoward incidents.