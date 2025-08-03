Rawal Dam Spillways To Open Monday Morning As Water Level Reaches Critical Mark
Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The spillway gates of Rawal Dam will be opened at 6:00 AM on Monday after the reservoir rose to 1,750.70 feet—a critical level—according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
An NDMA spokesperson said all relevant departments have been alerted, and a preemptive warning has been issued in anticipation of increased water flow in Korang Nullah.
The public is strongly advised to avoid crossing the nullah and any temporary bridges during peak flow.
Authorities have urged close coordination with local administration and strict caution to prevent any untoward incidents.
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..
UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..
ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment
UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025
ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector
BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PKR 1.44 BILLION
44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid
Dubai welcomes 9.88 million international visitors in H1 2025, up 6% Y-o-Y
UAE delivers 65 tonness of medical supplies to Gaza in cooperation with WHO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dutch ambassador completes term in Pakistan, reflects on deep ties6 hours ago
-
Tarar & Pirzada see off Iranian President7 hours ago
-
Ministries, positions, portfolios are responsibilities of people: Shah8 hours ago
-
Pakistan most at risk, least responsible for climate change: Minister8 hours ago
-
Rawal Dam spillways to open Monday morning as water level reaches critical mark8 hours ago
-
Educational Institutions organize events regarding Marka-e-Haq, Independence day in Matiari8 hours ago
-
NA to meet Monday to take up 32-point agenda9 hours ago
-
Hyderabad Police offices illuminated for Independence day9 hours ago
-
Police Martyrs’ Day marked with solemn tributes in Rawalpindi9 hours ago
-
Zero tolerance policy being implemented against those selling sugar at high rates10 hours ago
-
July Beyond Borders: Bangladesh High Commission hosts exhibition to commemorate mass uprising annive ..10 hours ago
-
Governor Sindh attends closing ceremony of "My Karachi Oasis of Harmony" exhibition10 hours ago