Governor Sindh attends closing ceremony of "My Karachi Oasis of Harmony" exhibition

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attended the closing ceremony of the 20th annual “My Karachi Oasis of Harmony” international exhibition 2025 as the chief guest here at Expo Centre on Sunday.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori visited various international and local stalls at the exhibition and engaged with foreign delegates. He remarked that the wide array of domestic and international exhibits was a testament to Karachi’s global relevance and diverse commercial potential.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Governor Sindh Tessori assured the business community of his full support in addressing their concerns, stating, the business community is the backbone of our national economy, he said and assured that their issues will be resolved on a priority basis.

The ceremony was attended by President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Muhammad Javed Balwani, Chairman Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwala, prominent industrialist Arif Habib, senior politician Dr. Farooq Sattar, opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi, and other distinguished personalities.