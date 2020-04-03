UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Officers To Contribute 4-day, Staff 3-day Salary To PM's Relief Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:35 PM

Ministry of Foreign Affairs officers to contribute 4-day, staff 3-day salary to PM's Relief Fund

The officers and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) will contribute four-day and three-day salary respectively to the Prime Minister's Covid-19 Relief Fund-2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The officers and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) will contribute four-day and three-day salary respectively to the Prime Minister's Covid-19 Relief Fund-2020.

According to a Foreign Office press release issued here Friday, the officers and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including those in Pakistan missions abroad, were contributing part of their salaries to the national cause.

The ministry and its personnel remained fully committed to reinforcing the national efforts being spearheaded by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the press release added.

