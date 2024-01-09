Minor boy killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) A minor boy was killed in a road accident in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 6-year-old Faizan was crossing the Tandla Road when a speeding car hit him severely.

As a result, the boy received serious injuries and was being rushed to hospital but he breathed his last in the way.

The police arrested the car driver while further investigation was under progress, he added.