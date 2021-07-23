Minor girl among three drowned in stream near Hub

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Three people including two women and a minor girl drowned in stream near Hub bridge area of Lasbella district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were taking bath near the stream when they slipped and drowned into it.

The local rescue team reached the site and fished out the bodies from the stream after dynamic efforts.

The bodies were shifted to nearby hospital for medical formalities.

Levies force has registered a case into the matter.