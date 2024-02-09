Mir Munawar Ali Talpur wins NA-212 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Candidate Mir Munawar Ali Talpur has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-212 Mirpur Khas-II by securing 1,21,972 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Ali Nawaz Shah, who bagged 45,321 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 47.27 percent.