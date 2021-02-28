Mirpur to go under lock down from Monday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 28 (APP):Followong continual wide spread of Covid-19 in lake district of Mirpur, local authorities are all set to impose lock down, in phases, for a month with effect from Monday.

An official notification issued by Mirpur district Magistrate Bader Muneer said that their would be complete ban on the movement and entry of all sorts of transport to and from Mirpur district due to lock down.

Besides that the entry of the tourists into the district and all sorts of the tourists resorts and parks would be completely closed during entire lock down period.

All sorts of educational institutions as well as private and public sector institutions/ business concerns of essential services including banks will remain closed initially for two weeks period of the lock down from March 1 to 14 in the district.

Medical stores and petrol pumps would be exempted of the lock down and would function round the clock under the already announced Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

General stores, vegetable, fruit, bakery, sweet shops, dairy farms, gas, meat shops would remain open only on Tuesday and Friday from 6.

00 am to 7.00 pm at night during the lock-down period.

All marriage halls have also ordered to be closed for a month with effect from March 1st to 31 under the prohibitory orders to combat the pandemic that was found constantly at rising form in this district.

Hotels have also been ordered to be shut down for the marriage parties and other gatherings during the above one month period from March 1.

The District Magistrate took the step in view of the apprehensions of the spread of the pandemic, as precautionary measures under Epidemic Disease Act XXXVI-1958.

The District Magistrate has directed to ensure strict compliance of anti-corona virus SOPs during and even after the lock down period.

People should strictly follow the SOPs and legal action would be initiated against individuals and business entities in case of non-compliance of the prohibitory orders during the above schedule of the preventive measures to overcome the pandemic.