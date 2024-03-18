Miyawaki Forests: OGDCL To Invest Rs 1m Under MoU Signed With MNSUA
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 10:56 PM
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) is planned to invest Rs 1 million to develop Miyawaki forests along with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) under a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the public sector company and the university signed here Monday
The MoU was inked by Vice Chancellor MNSUA Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana while regional chief OGDCL Muhammad Tayyab did so on behalf of the oil and gas company.
MNSUA spokesman said in a statement that the urban forest would be developed inside the university and OGDCL would provide funding worth Rs 1 million to honor its commitment to corporate social responsibility.
MNSUA VC commended the OGDCL for the initiative and hoped that such environment-friendly projects would continue to attract cooperation from the two signatories of the MoU signed today.
Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana said that Miyawaki forest initiative would help mitigate the negative impact of climate change.
Social welfare officer Abdur Rahim, Muhammad Rafiq Farooqi, Dr. Abid Hussain, Dr. Muqarrab Ali and others were present.
