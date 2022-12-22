MNA calls on Chairman FESCO BoD

Member National Assembly Mian Farooq called on Chairman FESCO BoD Malik Tahseen Awan here on Thursday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly Mian Farooq called on Chairman FESCO BoD Malik Tahseen Awan here on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Bashir Ahmed was also present.

During the meeting, MNA Mian Farooq raised some issues related to electricity in his constituency NA-105.

Chairman (FESCO) board of Directors Malik Tahseen Awan assured of resolving all problems in the constituency and also issued on the spot orders on some of them.

Malik Tahseen said that the problems of users would be solved immediately. In this connection, any kind of negligence would not be tolerated and strict departmental action would be initiated, he said.

Former District Chairman Mian Muazzam Farooq, Mian Iftikhar, Mian Fahad Farooq, Media Coordinator Chairman FESCO Mian Muhammad Ajmal, Executive Engineers (XEN) besides the Sub Divisional Officers were also present on the occasion.