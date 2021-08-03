UrduPoint.com

MNA Calls On Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:50 PM

MNA calls on Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :MNA Dr. Amir Liaquat here on Tuesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House.

They discussed matters of the mutual interests with special focus on the lockdown imposed by the Sindh government.

Governor Imran Ismail said that the Federal government was already not in favour of the complete lockdown.

He said that the federal government had already informed the provincial government in that regard.

He further said that the complete lockdown affected the people very hard.

Dr. Amir Liaquat said that recommendations of the elected representatives were ignored while imposing the lockdown.

He said that Sindh police were creating problems for the general public in the name of imposition of the lockdown.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Governor Government

Recent Stories

52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

38 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues train ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues training programmes in classical ar ..

53 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

57 minutes ago
 European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China conc ..

European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China concerns linger

57 minutes ago
 Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing m ..

Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing medal in 33 years

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.