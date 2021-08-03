MNA calls on Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :MNA Dr. Amir Liaquat here on Tuesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House.

They discussed matters of the mutual interests with special focus on the lockdown imposed by the Sindh government.

Governor Imran Ismail said that the Federal government was already not in favour of the complete lockdown.

He said that the federal government had already informed the provincial government in that regard.

He further said that the complete lockdown affected the people very hard.

Dr. Amir Liaquat said that recommendations of the elected representatives were ignored while imposing the lockdown.

He said that Sindh police were creating problems for the general public in the name of imposition of the lockdown.