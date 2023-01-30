MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah condemns blast in mosque

MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah on Monday strongly condemned the blast in a mosque at Peshawar Police Lines

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah on Monday strongly condemned the blast in a mosque at Peshawar Police Lines.

In a statement, she prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Dr Nafeesa said attack on a mosque by terrorists was testament of their hatred towards Pakistan.

She also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.