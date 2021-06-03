UrduPoint.com
MNA Moonis Elahi Along With A Delegation Calls On CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar At CM House

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 11:13 AM

MNA Moonis Elahi along with a delegation calls on CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM House

Under leadership of PM Imran Khan Pakistan has embarked upon path of economic progress, PML has been involved in decision making process, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd April, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League (PML) delegation headed by PML leader and MNA Moonis Elahi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister’s House here today (Wednesday).


On this occasion, views were exchanged regarding matters of mutual interest and prevailing political situation.
The PML delegation included MNA Salik Hussain, Provincial Ministers Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Mohammad Rizwan.

Principal Secretary Chief Minister Punjab was also present on this occasion.
Talking to the delegation, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan has embarked upon path of economic progress, in the prevailing circumstances there is no room for politics of chaos, elements trying to spread disorder are treading on enemy’s agenda, and opposition victim of depression cannot mislead the people.


He said that Pakistan Muslim League is our ally party and relations with the allies are stronger than before this is the reason that we have established best working relationship with Pakistan Muslim League.


Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Muslim League has been involved in the process of decision making and separate Development Package has also be prepared for every district, Insha-Allah will soon be visiting Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Chakwal and Daska.


Talking on occasion of meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Moonis Elahi said that we will continue working together to provide more facilities to the people and will together keep serving the people. Moonis Elahi said that our objective is only service to the people, announcement of the District Development Package by CM Usman Buzdar is appreciable and we welcome it.

