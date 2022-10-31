UrduPoint.com

MNSUA Holds Event On Agriculture, Food Sciences Innovation To Explore Business Ideas

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) in collaboration with Distinguished, Innovation, Collaboration and Entrepreneurship (DICE), USA, organized 3rd one day "Agriculture and Food Sciences Innovation Event" here on Monday.

Students and Faculty Members from 30 varsities shared more than 90 innovative business ideas with around of different industries and business firms.

Students' projects were evaluated on the basis of innovation, services to the community and several other variables.

Winning business ideas were awarded seed money to expand their businesses for the betterment of communities.

Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Provincial Minister for Agriculture inaugurated the event.

While addressing the event, he said that Innovation is the need of the hour in agriculture and food sciences to ensure food security through a healthy diet, adding Universities were engines of research and promotion for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Secretary of Agriculture, South Punjab, Dr Faisal Zahoor said that the government has been focusing on Agriculture to ensure food security in the country through integrated efforts. He said the Agriculture Department has been creating awareness among farmers to tackle the issue of climate change.

MNSUA University of Agriculture Multan, Prof. Dr Asif Ali Khan (S.I.) said that the university has provided a conducive environment for entrepreneurial activities to equip students with required skills to promote culture of business and entrepreneurship in agriculture.

Dr. Khurshid Qureshi, CEO, of DICE said, in the era of climate change, it has become a huge challenge to feed an ever-increasing population. He said countries like Pakistan have to develop local technologies to overcome such challenges in a sustainable way.

DG Agriculture, Dr. Anjum Butter said that the department has achieved its target of wheat cultivation, which is a good sign for Pakistan where the food security situation has tightened due to drastic rains and floods.

DG Research Dr. Nawaz Maiken said that Agriculture Research Wing has been working to develop new crop varieties which are vital to promoting sustainable agriculture in the country.

Several dignitaries participated in this event including, VCs, Baha-ud-Din Zakariya University, Dr. Kundi, the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, VC Dr. M. Sajjad Khan, CEO, GAINS, Farah Naz besides a good number of families and students.

