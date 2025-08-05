Open Menu

MNSUA Organizes Lecture, Takes Out Rally In Support Of Kashmiri People

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) on Tuesday observed “Yom-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir” (Kashmir Exploitation Day) with a solidarity lecture and a rally to express unwavering support for the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Rasheed Ahmad emphasized the need for a modern strategic approach in the struggle for freedom. “Nations must now adopt thoughtful and collective strategies, rather than extremist ideologies, to achieve their rights,” he stated.

He urged youth to focus on technological advancement and economic empowerment as tools to raise their voice effectively on international platforms.

“Love for Kashmiris is embedded in our national consciousness. We must combine wisdom with unity to support their right to self-determination,” he added.

The solidarity rally was attended by faculty and staff, including Dr. Binyamin Rana, Dr. Usman Jamshed, and Dr. Akhtar Hameed, reaffirming the university’s moral and academic support for the Kashmiri cause.

