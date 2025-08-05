Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir Observed In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of August 5, Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, a dignified and enthusiastic main ceremony was held at Kutchery Chowk, Sialkot under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali.
The ceremony was attended by a large number of people from the district administration, civil society, students, citizens and people from different walks of life.
The ceremony began with the national anthem and the Kashmir anthem, after which the siren was played and a minute of silence was observed to pay tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali said in her address that August 5, 2019 is a black chapter and violation of human rights of Kashmiris. India has violated UN resolutions, bilateral agreements and international laws by abrogating Articles 370 and 35A.
She said that Pakistan stands by the Kashmiris and the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will not go in vain.
The Deputy Commissioner demanded the international community to take notice of India’s illegal actions and atrocities being committed against the Kashmiri people and ensure the restoration of human rights in the occupied valley.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ayub Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Anum Babar, SDEO PERA Afzal Sukhera, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Malik Ijaz and CEO education Mujahid Hussain Alvi were also present in the ceremony.
Later, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office where special prayers were offered for the security of the country and the nation, the freedom of Kashmir and the prosperity of the Muslim Ummah.
The district administration organized rallies, speech competitions and various events on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir to create awareness among the younger generation about solidarity with Kashmiris and the Kashmir freedom movement.
Recent Stories
ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..
2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST
Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye
Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..
Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..
Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah
US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon
DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions taken against IIOJK
Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, promoting handcraft heritage g ..
Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidarity with IIOJK today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sharjeel Memon praises Sindh Police for exemplary role in restoring law and order39 seconds ago
-
Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir observed in Sialkot42 seconds ago
-
Bilawal reiterates Pakistan's support for Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal45 seconds ago
-
CM Maryam pays tribute to sacrifices of Kashmiri people50 seconds ago
-
CJP reiterates conformity between Bench & bar53 seconds ago
-
LHC commends Punjab govt's efforts in environmental protection59 seconds ago
-
Hyderabad district administration hosts Youm-e-Istehsal rally to show solidarity with Kashmiris1 minute ago
-
MNSUA organizes lecture, takes out rally in support of Kashmiri people1 minute ago
-
PM calls SMEs engine of inclusive growth, innovation & employment empowering Pakistan10 minutes ago
-
529 FIRs registered against traffic violators11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir Day in Rawalpindi11 minutes ago
-
WASA directed for crackdown against chronic defaulters for 100% recovery11 minutes ago