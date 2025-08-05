Open Menu

Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir Observed In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of August 5, Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, a dignified and enthusiastic main ceremony was held at Kutchery Chowk, Sialkot under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of people from the district administration, civil society, students, citizens and people from different walks of life.

The ceremony began with the national anthem and the Kashmir anthem, after which the siren was played and a minute of silence was observed to pay tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali said in her address that August 5, 2019 is a black chapter and violation of human rights of Kashmiris. India has violated UN resolutions, bilateral agreements and international laws by abrogating Articles 370 and 35A.

She said that Pakistan stands by the Kashmiris and the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will not go in vain.

The Deputy Commissioner demanded the international community to take notice of India’s illegal actions and atrocities being committed against the Kashmiri people and ensure the restoration of human rights in the occupied valley.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ayub Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Anum Babar, SDEO PERA Afzal Sukhera, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Malik Ijaz and CEO education Mujahid Hussain Alvi were also present in the ceremony.

Later, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office where special prayers were offered for the security of the country and the nation, the freedom of Kashmir and the prosperity of the Muslim Ummah.

The district administration organized rallies, speech competitions and various events on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir to create awareness among the younger generation about solidarity with Kashmiris and the Kashmir freedom movement.

