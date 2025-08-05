Bilawal Reiterates Pakistan's Support For Kashmiris On Youm-e-Istehsal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the Indian government’s illegal and unilateral actions in Illegally Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering political, moral, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people on the solemn occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal being observed across the country on August 5.
According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP said in his message that August 5 marks a dark chapter in South Asia’s history when, in 2019, India revoked the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir in blatant violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
“Over the last six years, the BJP-led Indian regime has accelerated its colonial project in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by introducing policies aimed at altering the region’s demographic character, dis-empowering its indigenous population, and erasing its distinct political and cultural identity,” he said.
Chairman PPP condemned India’s arbitrary delimitation of Constituencies, the mass inclusion of non-Kashmiris in electoral rolls, and the issuance of domicile certificates to outsiders as part of a broader strategy to turn Kashmiris into a political minority in their homeland. “This demographic engineering is not just illegal—it is an act of aggression against an entire people,” he pointed out.
Chairman PPP emphasized that Youm-e-Istehsal is not only a day of condemnation, but also a moment to reaffirm the commitment of the Pakistani nation to the Kashmiri cause.
He further said that the people of Pakistan, and the Pakistan Peoples Party in particular, will always stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters until their right to self-determination is realized as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions.
He recalled the lifelong commitment of Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to the cause of Kashmir. "We carry forward their legacy and we will never abandon the people of Kashmir in their darkest hour,” he vowed.
He also paid tribute to the resilience and courage of the Kashmiri people who continue to resist Indian occupation with dignity. “Their struggle is not just for land—it is for identity, for justice, and freedom. And that struggle commands the respect of every just and democratic nation across the world,” he said.
Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed pride in Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic and strategic efforts to keep the Kashmir issue at the forefront of international attention. He also paid tribute to the spirit of national unity and determination that fuels these efforts, particularly highlighting the overwhelming success of Operation Baniyanum-Marsous as a powerful symbol of the deep and unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and the oppressed people of Kashmir.
Bilawal Bhutto concluded with a call to the global community, urging international human rights organizations, civil society, and democratic nations to break their silence on the grave violations being committed in occupied Kashmir. “History will not forgive the silence of those who could have spoken out. It is time for the world to stand with Kashmir, before more time, more dignity, and more lives are lost.”
Recent Stories
ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..
2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST
Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye
Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..
Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..
Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah
US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon
DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions taken against IIOJK
Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, promoting handcraft heritage g ..
Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidarity with IIOJK today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sharjeel Memon praises Sindh Police for exemplary role in restoring law and order1 minute ago
-
Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir observed in Sialkot2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal reiterates Pakistan's support for Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal2 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam pays tribute to sacrifices of Kashmiri people2 minutes ago
-
CJP reiterates conformity between Bench & bar2 minutes ago
-
LHC commends Punjab govt's efforts in environmental protection2 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad district administration hosts Youm-e-Istehsal rally to show solidarity with Kashmiris2 minutes ago
-
MNSUA organizes lecture, takes out rally in support of Kashmiri people2 minutes ago
-
PM calls SMEs engine of inclusive growth, innovation & employment empowering Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
529 FIRs registered against traffic violators11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir Day in Rawalpindi11 minutes ago
-
WASA directed for crackdown against chronic defaulters for 100% recovery11 minutes ago