Open Menu

WASA Directed For Crackdown Against Chronic Defaulters For 100% Recovery

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM

WASA directed for crackdown against chronic defaulters for 100% recovery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Sohail Qadir Cheema has directed for a strict crackdown against chronic defaulters for 100% recovery of WASA dues.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, he reviewed recovery pace and stressed the need to expedite efforts for enhancing financial stability of the agency.

He directed both revenue directorates to evaluate their recovery performance and place special focus on customers with long-standing dues.

He instructed revenue officers to ensure daily field visits not only to boost recoveries but also to monitor performance of field staff more effectively.

Stressing the importance of increasing number of regular bill-paying customers, he said that proactive engagement and enforcement are key to improve revenue inflows.

He clearly said that improvement in revenue recovery is directly linked to strengthening WASA’s financial position. A stronger financial base would allow the organization to provide more reliable and efficient water supply and sewerage services to the citizens of Faisalabad, he added.

Deputy Managing Director Admin WASA Shoaib Rasheed, Director Finance Sheharyar Hassan, Directors Revenue Muhammad Iqbal Malik and Umar Iftikhar Khan, Deputy Directors Zafar Iqbal Qadri, Farhan Ali, Abdul Rauf Butt, Hafiz Moeen Ahmad, Shahid Pasha, Abdul Wahab and others were also present in the meeting.

Recent Stories

ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful chari ..

ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..

25 minutes ago
 2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 1 ..

2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..

55 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SA ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye

Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye

1 hour ago
 Egypt's net international reserves reached more th ..

Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conferen ..

Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..

2 hours ago
Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

3 hours ago
 SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Counci ..

SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah

3 hours ago
 US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scar ..

US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon

4 hours ago
 DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions t ..

DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions taken against IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, ..

Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, promoting handcraft heritage g ..

4 hours ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidari ..

Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidarity with IIOJK today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan