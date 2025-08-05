WASA Directed For Crackdown Against Chronic Defaulters For 100% Recovery
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Sohail Qadir Cheema has directed for a strict crackdown against chronic defaulters for 100% recovery of WASA dues.
Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, he reviewed recovery pace and stressed the need to expedite efforts for enhancing financial stability of the agency.
He directed both revenue directorates to evaluate their recovery performance and place special focus on customers with long-standing dues.
He instructed revenue officers to ensure daily field visits not only to boost recoveries but also to monitor performance of field staff more effectively.
Stressing the importance of increasing number of regular bill-paying customers, he said that proactive engagement and enforcement are key to improve revenue inflows.
He clearly said that improvement in revenue recovery is directly linked to strengthening WASA’s financial position. A stronger financial base would allow the organization to provide more reliable and efficient water supply and sewerage services to the citizens of Faisalabad, he added.
Deputy Managing Director Admin WASA Shoaib Rasheed, Director Finance Sheharyar Hassan, Directors Revenue Muhammad Iqbal Malik and Umar Iftikhar Khan, Deputy Directors Zafar Iqbal Qadri, Farhan Ali, Abdul Rauf Butt, Hafiz Moeen Ahmad, Shahid Pasha, Abdul Wahab and others were also present in the meeting.
