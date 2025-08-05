LHC Commends Punjab Govt's Efforts In Environmental Protection
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday observed that the Punjab government appears serious about tackling environmental challenges, as it continues hearing petitions related to smog and pollution control.
Justice Shahid Karim conducted the proceedings on a set of petitions filed by citizen Haroon Farooq and others, seeking effective action against smog and environmental degradation.
During the hearing, Advocate General Punjab Amjad Parvaiz appeared before the court and briefed it on the proposed Yellow Line train project along Canal Road. He informed the bench that the project’s PC-1 has not yet been prepared, and currently, there is no official record or documentation available regarding the project.
He assured the court that if the government moves forward with the Yellow Line project in the future, its PC-1 will be formally submitted before the court.
At this, the court emphasized that any such project must not cause harm to the trees along Canal Road. “The small trees once planted there have now grown significantly. Their growth reflects years of dedicated effort, and this area has been declared a national heritage site,” the court noted.
The court also appreciated the legal assistance provided by Advocate General Amjad Parvaiz, acknowledging his seriousness and professionalism. The court further lauded the Punjab government for taking practical steps toward environmental conservation and showing a proactive approach to climate-related issues.
Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till August 8.
