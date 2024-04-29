MoCC&EC, HEC mull over climate change inclusion into national curriculum: Romina Khurshid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam on Monday said the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination was mulling over inclusion of climate change as part of the national curriculum with the Higher education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) to start climate awareness at the grassroots level.

Prime Minister's Coordinator expressed these views at the launching ceremony of Pakistan's Roadmap on Plastics.

She said the nation must cope with climate change together as it had to learn from each other's experiences.

Romina Khurshid said she has demonstrated zero tolerance on the use of single-use plastics and strictly adhered to the avoidance of drinking water in plastic bottles. “Aquatic life is also in trouble because of plastics that demands urgent action and responsibility of all as individuals towards shunning the one-time use plastics,” she said.

The Minister underscored that Pakistan is among the 175 countries of the UN which have signed the agreement to eliminate plastic pollution.

“Pakistan is the first country in South Asia to launch the "National Plastics Action Partnership" programme of the World Economic Forum,” she said.

The climate change is not limited to national borders, and it needed to be resolved beyond politics, Romina noted.

“The society will have to take actions unitedly for addressing adverse impacts of climate change on a formal war footing basis. However, by organizing seminars in five-star hotels can be a waste of money and not a solution to the problem,” the Minister noted.

Addressing climate change was ne of the Prime Minister's priorities, and therefore under the leadership of the Prime Minister, a committee was being formed including the provinces of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan to take up serious interventions,” she said.

She said the exacerbating onslaught of climate catastrophes has gripped other regions as well as there are floods in Asia and droughts in Africa, whereas solution to all these problems has to be done on a now or never basis.