Open Menu

'Modi Regime Is Hell-bent To Impose Its Hindutva Agenda In IIOJK': Says GA Gulzar

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 12:20 PM

'Modi regime is hell-bent to impose its Hindutva agenda in IIOJK': says GA Gulzar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Vice Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar Thursday said that the Modi regime was hell-bent to impose its Hindutva agenda on the people of India illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "The ban on Eid and Juma congregations, locking of the grand mosque in Srinagar and other historical mosques, stopping people from offering prayers and forcing Muslims to chant Hindu slogans clearly indicate that Safronisation of Kashmir is the ultimate goal of the present Indian regime." He said, "Kashmiris have been deprived of all basic rights guaranteed in the United Nations human rights charter, to which India is also a signatory." "Tyrant Modi is the modern-day Yazeed (Devil) and Kashmiris, who are followers of Imam Hussain, will fight oppression till the last drop of their blood," he added.

Deploring the duplicity of the Indian government Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar said, "On one hand, India has deployed thousands of additional troops for the safety of Amarnath Yatrees and, on the other, Kashmiris are not allowed to offer prayers and perform other religious rites." He said Kashmiris are not against Yatra and they have always facilitated 'yatrees' in performing their religious rites but the Modi regime is using this pilgrimage for its political agenda in the occupied territory.

" "The Modi regime is bringing more and more Hindus to Kashmir to create a sense of supremacy and intimidate Kashmiris," he said.

"The extension of yatra and large gatherings is not only creating environmental hazards but also fear and panic among the people due to the heavy presence of Indian forces." Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar lamented that besides denying religious freedom to Kashmiri Muslims, dozens of Islamic scholars had been kept behind bars for raising voices against cultural aggression and invasion.

He said, "India has turned Kashmir into Karbala and Kashmiris are facing the worst repression." He said, "The people of Kashmir are being killed, arrested, tortured and their houses are gutted for demanding fundamental right to self-determination." "India is using colonial war measures to suppress their voice," he deplored.

Paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of Karbala, he said, "It is a lesson of Karbala that truth prevails and falsehood vanishes and no matter how mighty and powerful tyrants are they have to face defeat and humiliation."Gulam Ahmed Gulzar vowed that the martyrs' mission would be accomplished at any cost and that the followers of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions would prefer martyrdom over slavery.

Related Topics

India United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar Karbala Mosque Muslim Media All From Government Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, t ..

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announce ..

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

11 hours ago
24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

13 hours ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

13 hours ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

13 hours ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

13 hours ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

13 hours ago
 Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan