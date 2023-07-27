'Modi regime is hell-bent to impose its Hindutva agenda in IIOJK': says GA Gulzar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Vice Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar Thursday said that the Modi regime was hell-bent to impose its Hindutva agenda on the people of India illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "The ban on Eid and Juma congregations, locking of the grand mosque in Srinagar and other historical mosques, stopping people from offering prayers and forcing Muslims to chant Hindu slogans clearly indicate that Safronisation of Kashmir is the ultimate goal of the present Indian regime." He said, "Kashmiris have been deprived of all basic rights guaranteed in the United Nations human rights charter, to which India is also a signatory." "Tyrant Modi is the modern-day Yazeed (Devil) and Kashmiris, who are followers of Imam Hussain, will fight oppression till the last drop of their blood," he added.

Deploring the duplicity of the Indian government Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar said, "On one hand, India has deployed thousands of additional troops for the safety of Amarnath Yatrees and, on the other, Kashmiris are not allowed to offer prayers and perform other religious rites." He said Kashmiris are not against Yatra and they have always facilitated 'yatrees' in performing their religious rites but the Modi regime is using this pilgrimage for its political agenda in the occupied territory.

" "The Modi regime is bringing more and more Hindus to Kashmir to create a sense of supremacy and intimidate Kashmiris," he said.

"The extension of yatra and large gatherings is not only creating environmental hazards but also fear and panic among the people due to the heavy presence of Indian forces." Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar lamented that besides denying religious freedom to Kashmiri Muslims, dozens of Islamic scholars had been kept behind bars for raising voices against cultural aggression and invasion.

He said, "India has turned Kashmir into Karbala and Kashmiris are facing the worst repression." He said, "The people of Kashmir are being killed, arrested, tortured and their houses are gutted for demanding fundamental right to self-determination." "India is using colonial war measures to suppress their voice," he deplored.

Paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of Karbala, he said, "It is a lesson of Karbala that truth prevails and falsehood vanishes and no matter how mighty and powerful tyrants are they have to face defeat and humiliation."Gulam Ahmed Gulzar vowed that the martyrs' mission would be accomplished at any cost and that the followers of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions would prefer martyrdom over slavery.