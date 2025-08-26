Mohammadi Colony Water Filtration Bed Made Fully Functional
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Sargodha Managing Director Azizullah Khan said on Tuesday that the Mohammadi Colony Water Supply Filtration Bed had been made fully operational after a long interval, ensuring significant improvement in the supply of clean and safe drinking water to citizens.
Talking to APP he said that with the restoration of the Mohammadi Colony filtration bed, water pressure across various parts of the city would improve, enhancing the overall distribution system.
The MD added that WASA was taking extensive measures to ensure the provision of safe drinking water, including the repair and rehabilitation of pipelines, filtration plants, and the water supply system.
He appealed to the public to avoid wasting water and cooperate with WASA so that maximum people could benefit from the supply of clean water.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Investigation visits Gujar Khan Circle31 seconds ago
-
PM reviews monsoon preparedness: Attaullah Tarar33 seconds ago
-
Mohammadi Colony Water Filtration bed made fully functional36 seconds ago
-
One killed in roof collapse in Kot Radha Kishan38 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz launches New Energy Vehicle Policy 2025-30; hails milestone in clean transport, youth emp ..40 seconds ago
-
Crackdown on encroachments, shopkeepers placing goods outside10 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains forecast for Punjab and Kashmir; risk of landslides and urban flooding: PMD10 minutes ago
-
PPMA delegation meets Health Minister11 minutes ago
-
Two new Polio cases reported11 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operation in different areas11 minutes ago
-
KP Governor meets Catalonia’s Foreign Minister, discusses bilateral ties, regional challenges21 minutes ago
-
PM directs intensifying rescue, evacuation operations in flood-hit districts21 minutes ago