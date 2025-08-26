Open Menu

Mohammadi Colony Water Filtration Bed Made Fully Functional

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Sargodha Managing Director Azizullah Khan said on Tuesday that the Mohammadi Colony Water Supply Filtration Bed had been made fully operational after a long interval, ensuring significant improvement in the supply of clean and safe drinking water to citizens.

Talking to APP he said that with the restoration of the Mohammadi Colony filtration bed, water pressure across various parts of the city would improve, enhancing the overall distribution system.

The MD added that WASA was taking extensive measures to ensure the provision of safe drinking water, including the repair and rehabilitation of pipelines, filtration plants, and the water supply system.

He appealed to the public to avoid wasting water and cooperate with WASA so that maximum people could benefit from the supply of clean water.

