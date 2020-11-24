UrduPoint.com
Mohibullah For Promotion Of Corporate Agriculture Farming System Under CPEC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Mohibullah for promotion of corporate agriculture farming system under CPEC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan Tuesday directed the officials concerned to prepare comprehensive planning for promotion of corporate agriculture farming system under China Pakistan Economic Corridor Projects (CPEC).

Presiding over a meeting here to review projects in the Agriculture and Livestock department, he said that promotion of the agriculture arming system was imperative to meet food demand of the province besides providing opportunities to youth.

The minister directed the agriculture department to resolve issues of landlords and farmers on priority basis and also ensure timely completion of all development projects.

He noted that the agriculture department is the backbone of the national economy and directed comprehensive projects for strengthening this sector and making the province self-sufficient in wheat and production of other crops.

He also directed the agriculture department to make the process of disbursement of best quality seeds to farmers easy and transparent.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture Dr Israr, Director Generals of Agriculture, Fisheries, Soil Conservation and Water Management and officials of line departments.

