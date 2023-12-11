MoHR celebrates 16-days activism against gender-based violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) here on Monday held an event titled "Voices of Resilience: Amplifying the Impact of Helpline 1099 in Addressing Gender-Based Violence," as part of the global 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaign.

The event highlighted the importance of support services for victims of gender-based violence (GBV) and showcased the effectiveness of Helpline 1099, a dedicated helpline established by the MoHR to provide assistance to GBV survivors.

Caretaker Minister for Human Rights Khalil George graced the occasion as the chief guest.

In his keynote address, the Federal minister emphasized the crucial role of ensuring equal rights and access to justice for women. "No nation can truly strive without giving due rights to all its vulnerable segments of society, especially women. It is imperative that we provide women with all their rights, including access to justice and essential services", he said. He also informed the audience about the various commissions and departments established by the Ministry to empower marginalized sections of society and ensure access to their rightful entitlements.

Earlier, Director Helpline 1099, Muhammad Kashif Kamal, welcomed the participants and provided an overview of the services offered by the helpline.

He highlighted how Helpline 1099 connects survivors with legal aid and relevant service providers, bridging the gap between victims and the resources they need.

The event also featured a presentation by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), a civil society organization working tirelessly for women's and children's rights. They expressed their unwavering support for the MoHR and Helpline 1099, further highlighting the crucial role SSDO plays in supporting women and children in crisis.

Director General Human Rights, Abdul Sattar, reiterated the Ministry of Human Rights' commitment to combating GBV in all its forms. He stated, "GBV is a serious and pervasive issue that demands a comprehensive approach encompassing prevention, protection, and support services. He further emphasized, "The Ministry is dedicated to providing support to GBV survivors and will continue its efforts to eradicate this issue. The event concluded with closing remarks from Director General ZARRA and Helpline 1099 Dr. Jahanzaib Khan, expressing their gratitude to all participants for their unwavering support.

Through the "Voices of Resilience" event, the MoHR effectively amplified the impact of Helpline 1099 and underscored its commitment to creating a safe and just society for all, free from the scourge of gender-based violence.