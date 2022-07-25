UrduPoint.com

MoHR Likely To Complete National Child Labor Survey In Dec 22

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MoHR likely to complete national child labor survey in Dec 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) likely to complete national child labor survey in December 2022, initiated in collaboration with United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The findings of the study would provide information for enacting evidence-based policies, along with legislative and programmatic measures for eradication of child labor, said an official of National Commission on the Child Rights (NCRC).

She added that the National Commission on the Child Rights has issued guidelines to provincial Labor Departments for the implementation of Provincial Coordination Committee's suggestions on Child Labour, formation and activation of district vigilance committees under Bonded Labour System Abolition Act of 2015 in line with ILO Conventions on Bonded Labour.

She also added that the child labour survey was being conducted to look after and monitor the children's rights.

Related Topics

United Nations Ilo December 2015 Labour

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani p ..

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani players in 2nd Test match

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defe ..

Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defence Minister

30 minutes ago
 Economy to be put on development trajectory: Mifta ..

Economy to be put on development trajectory: Miftah Ismail

33 minutes ago
 Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter r ..

Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter related to run-off elections of ..

2 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Pu ..

Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Punjab CM's re-election

3 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charte ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charter, ‘Shanghai Spirit’

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.