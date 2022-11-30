The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) campaign is in full swing highlighting the message of 16 Days of Activism for creating zero tolerance for violence against women in ICT Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) campaign is in full swing highlighting the message of 16 Days of Activism for creating zero tolerance for violence against women in ICT Islamabad.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, an official of MoHR said that they reiterate their commitment to making every space safe for women, be it home, school, workplace, public transport or streets.

"No one is safe, until everyone would be safe," he added.

He said that the family Protection and Rehabilitation Centre, Islamabad is a subordinate office of the Ministry of Human Rights and works for the protection of women from all kinds of violence.