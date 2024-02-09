Mohsin Ayub Of PML(N) Wins PP-12
Published February 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Mohsin Ayub of Pakistan Muslim League(N) won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-12 by securing 41338 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Saad Ali Khan, an independent candidate who bagged 35108 votes.
Voters’ turnout remained at 53.89 percent.
