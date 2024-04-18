Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Orders To Block Sims Issued On Invalid CNIC

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Mohsin Naqvi orders to block Sims issued on invalid CNIC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Federal Minster for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday directed the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to block mobile SIMs issued on invalid and expired identity cards.

During his visit to the NADRA headquarters, the minister visited all sectors and instructed the authorities to set up NADRA offices across the country on the pattern of model police stations established in Punjab.He said that establishing a model NADRA office will improve service delivery and provide convenience to the public.

NADRA Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar welcomed Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on his arrival at NADRA Headquarters.

During the meeting, the minister ordered to waive off the fee on the death certificates convenience of the public. The minister directed to ensure complete security of citizens' data. He said that Model offices of NADRA should be built to provide fast service to the public.

He said that more facilities should be provided on mobile platforms for the convenience of the people and social media should be used effectively to promote the institution's initiatives.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the excellent performance of the current Chairman NADRA Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar. He said that the chairman NADRA has made the organization a public-friendly institution.

The minister planted saplings in the lawn of NADRA headquarters as part of the plantation campaign.

Chairman Nadra presented NADRA's Roadmap 2024- 25 in a briefing which included modern and phased security architecture, cyber security audits and employee cyber security awareness and the NADRA Strategic Plan.

Upgradation of NADRA technology and infrastructure and online platforms of registration centres will also be improved by which Pakistanis living abroad including local citizens will also efficiently get access to these facilities, the chairman briefed the minister.

He said that NADRA plans to set up self-service kiosks at registration centres and provide mobile registration services.

He also briefed that plans are underway to extend the shift hours at selected centres and provide service on weekly holidays.

Related Topics

Police Technology Punjab Interior Minister Mobile Social Media Holidays Visit National University All Employment

Recent Stories

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

14 hours ago
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

14 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

14 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

14 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

14 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan